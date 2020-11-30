Sections
IAS officer shares video of stunning hills in Tamil Nadu. May fill you up with wanderlust

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video opens to a shot of the fantastic landscape. (Twitter/@supriyasahuIAS)

If you’re someone who loves going to the hills during the holiday season, then this video may seem tailor-made for you. Posted from IAS officer Supriya Sahu’s official Twitter account, watching the clip will probably make you wish that you were getting lost in nature right now.

“A piece of heaven on earth... Nilgiris, TN, India. Zoom to see the Bhavani river flowing in the horizon,” reads the caption shared alongside the 45-second-long recording. Sahu has also tagged the Incredible India organization and shared the hashtag #Nilgiris with the post.

The video opens to a shot of the fantastic landscape. Hills of green are visible for great distances while clouds of white crowd the sky. The camera zooms in to reveal the Bhavani river, which is flowing a little further away.

Take a look at the clip which is bound to leave you in awe:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform on November 29, this share has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The video has amassed almost 3,400 views. The tweet has many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Nice scenery”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautiful”. “Beautiful view,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

