Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Ice Cathedral’ in Swiss Alps accessible to delighted visitors

‘Ice Cathedral’ in Swiss Alps accessible to delighted visitors

The natural cave, also known as “the Mill”, forms through a siphon effect. Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from the snow melt, forming a lake. In autumn, the plug disappears and the water drains, leaving the cave.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Les Diablerets Switzerland

People stand in the "Mill", a 20m long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect leaves in the autumn giving way to an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

An ice cave which forms naturally on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps became accessible on Thursday, to the delight of visitors who came to marvel at the huge blue vault of the “ice cathedral”.

Varying in size and shape from year to year, the cave has a rounded ceiling made of thick ice about 5 metres (yards) high, and is about 20 metres long.

The site can be reached on foot in 15 minutes from the chairlift at Glacier 3000 above the resort of Les Diablerets, but at your own risk, organisers said.

“It’s the first time we indicate it and open it officially.



A photographer takes a picture in the "Mill", a 20m long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect leaves in the autumn giving way to an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. ( REUTERS )

The last years ... we had kind of an ice cave but it was different, it was more steep. And this year it looks like an ice cathedral, so it’s really beautiful,” Bernhard Tschannen, CEO of Glacier 3000, told Reuters inside the cave.

This year the cave’s interior is quite flat, making access easier, he said.

The natural cave, also known as “the Mill”, forms through a siphon effect. Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from the snow melt, forming a lake. In autumn, the plug disappears and the water drains, leaving the cave.

Helen Tromp takes a picture at the entrance of the "Mill", a 20m long natural ice cave created by melted water accumulated during the summer and by a siphon effect leaves in the autumn giving way to an ice cathedral, at the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. ( REUTERS )

“It’s magnificent, but even that isn’t the right word. I’ve never seen anything like it. Almost as it’s not of this world in fact. It’s magnificent, I can only recommend it if you have the chance to go,” Helen Tromp, a Dutch woman living nearby said after visiting. Brice Rozes, touring the site on his day off, said: “It’s very impressive. The vault is incredible. Standing beneath it, you can just imagine the weight above. It’s beautiful.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
by R Sukumar

latest news

Abortion helpline calls surge in Poland after court’s near-total ban
by Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
SSC CGL 2018 skill test: Important instructions released for candidates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, Police on alert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
BJP retains grip by winning 12 Zila Pramukh posts in Rajasthan Panchayati Raj polls
by Sachin Saini/Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.