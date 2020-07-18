Sections
Home / It's Viral / ‘If 2020 is telling us anything...’ This man’s tweet has struck a chord with tweeple

‘If 2020 is telling us anything...’ This man’s tweet has struck a chord with tweeple

People on Twitter are sharing the lessons they’ve learnt so far in 2020

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People have shared their own thoughts about 2020. (Twitter/Melly Mel)

2020 has been a challenging year so far for many. However, there are those people who are seeing the proverbial silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds. Many are taking to social media to write about the things that they are thankful for and the lessons that they’ve learnt so far in this tough year and sharing it with others. One such tweet about what 2020 is telling us has gone viral and is collecting a ton of responses from tweeple.

“Man if 2020 is telling us anything... it’s telling us enjoy the moments we have and don’t take any day... anything... or anyone for granted,” tweeted Melly Mel on June 15. His post has since collected over 2.1 lakh likes and more than 77,000 retweets - and still counting.

The post has managed to strike a chord with thousands who are also sharing similar thoughts.

Someone mentions how this is a good time to acknowledge the things one has and use this time to work on oneself.



Here’s another Twitter user saying a time like this should help bring people together.

This individual shares their thoughts on life

“Health is wealth,” reminds this person

Here’s what another individual has to say…

This person shares a message about animals and the environment

And this tiny but important reminder

What do you think about 2020 so far and what are some of the things you’ve learnt this year?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee Pannu: Star kids milk their advantage
Jul 18, 2020 17:27 IST
1,100 students got scholarship fraudulently:CBI probe into ₹250-cr scam in Himachal
Jul 18, 2020 17:22 IST
Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
Jul 18, 2020 17:19 IST
Yuva Sena moves SC against Centre’s decision to hold final year exams
Jul 18, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.