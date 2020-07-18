‘If 2020 is telling us anything...’ This man’s tweet has struck a chord with tweeple

People have shared their own thoughts about 2020. (Twitter/Melly Mel)

2020 has been a challenging year so far for many. However, there are those people who are seeing the proverbial silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds. Many are taking to social media to write about the things that they are thankful for and the lessons that they’ve learnt so far in this tough year and sharing it with others. One such tweet about what 2020 is telling us has gone viral and is collecting a ton of responses from tweeple.

“Man if 2020 is telling us anything... it’s telling us enjoy the moments we have and don’t take any day... anything... or anyone for granted,” tweeted Melly Mel on June 15. His post has since collected over 2.1 lakh likes and more than 77,000 retweets - and still counting.

The post has managed to strike a chord with thousands who are also sharing similar thoughts.

Someone mentions how this is a good time to acknowledge the things one has and use this time to work on oneself.

Here’s another Twitter user saying a time like this should help bring people together.

This individual shares their thoughts on life

“Health is wealth,” reminds this person

Here’s what another individual has to say…

This person shares a message about animals and the environment

And this tiny but important reminder

What do you think about 2020 so far and what are some of the things you’ve learnt this year?