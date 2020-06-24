If chocolate Maggi has given you nightmares, wait till you see this Chyawanprash ice-cream

Sections
Said to be filled with immunity boosters, this hat-ke ice-cream flavour has prompted a lot of reactions online.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:32 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Chyawanprash ice cream. (Facebook/@DairyDayPlus)

Chocolate Maggi and Oreo bhajiya are history now since there is a new fusion food that has grabbed netizens’ attention. The new member of this quirky fusion food club is Chyawanprash ice-cream. Said to be filled with immunity boosters, this hat-ke ice-cream flavour has prompted a lot of reactions online.

Twitter user Sucharita Tyagi was among those who tweeted about this ice cream. “The end is nigh. Also, eww” she posted. The tweet came with a picture that announces the launch of this rather peculiar flavor of ice-cream.

Take a look:



The tweet has garnered tons of reactions from netizens, ranging from disgusted to angry. Some had a hard time believing how someone could come up with a concept of ice cream like this. Even Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her surprise over the ice-cream.



Here’s how others reacted:

An individual even tagged comedian Vir Das to ask his thoughts about Chyawanprash ice-cream after Das spoke about Chyawanprash on his Netflix special.

Apparently, it turns out the news is not a hoax and a Kerala based company ‘Dairy Day’ has indeed come up with this special ice-cream along with a haldi flavour one as well. Here’s a glimpse of the ice-creams from their Facebook Page.

Would you try out this ice-cream?

