Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / If the ‘I have messed up’ moment had a face it would be of this dog. Watch

If the ‘I have messed up’ moment had a face it would be of this dog. Watch

“In that moment.....he knew,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Leo. (Instagram/@leothecream)

Have you ever been in a situation where you did something and instantly regretted it because you released you have messed up? Chances are, if you have, you’ll absolutely relate to this video of Leo, a golden retriever doggo.

Shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram account, the clip shows what happened when Leo tried running on a path filled with snow. Spoiler alert: It’s not pretty.

“I think we watched his soul leave his body, wait for the end to see it full speed,” says the caption of the video.

The clip shows a dog running on a path and within moments he slips. What has particularly captured people’s attention is the face the dog makes exactly at the moment he starts falling. If ‘I have messed up’ moment had a face, then this may be what it looked like this.



Check the video to see if you agree:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 96,000 likes and tons of comments.

“In that moment.....he knew,” wrote an Instagram user. He indeed did. “Can’t stop watching … that face,” commented a pooch friend of Leo. “This lives in my head rent free,” said a third. Ours too!

There were many who wrote how they cannot stop watching the clip or how much they love it.

What do you think of the video? Are you watching it on a loop too?

Also Read | Doggo gets call from hooman grandpa, reacts. Video may make you say ‘oh my heart’

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
Nov 06, 2020 22:02 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
Nov 06, 2020 22:20 IST

latest news

Ban on green crackers leaves traders gasping for air even as Delhi chokes
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Ban by states cripple nerve-centre of firecracker industry in TN
Nov 06, 2020 22:14 IST
No leads in Pashankar missing case
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
Pune district reports 642 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.