If this video of mom and baby panda playing doesn’t make you say ‘aww,’ we don’t know what will

Shared by Berlin Zoo, the video is now breaking all kinds of cuteness barometers.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:41 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the baby panda with its mom. (Twitter/Zoo Berlin)

Guess what’s black and white, furry, and can spark a flurry of “awws”? Yes, it’s a panda. But, what can be cuter than a panda? Obviously, more pandas! Just like this video which shows two pandas – a mom and her kid. And, this is one of such videos that will swell your heart with happiness and the one you cannot get enough of.

Shared by Berlin Zoo, the video is now breaking all kinds of cuteness barometers or at least that is what the comments suggest.

The video shows the little one being adorably annoying as it keeps its mother on her toes. It doesn’t even let the mom panda enjoy a splash of cold water in peace.

Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it can make you say “aww” repeatedly:



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.6 lakh views – and counting. It has also collected more than 13,000 reactions from people with many using Facebook’s latest ‘care’ emoji.

“These two are so cute,” reads a translated comment of a Facebook user. “A great team, so cute and delightful,” wrote another. “This is such a super cute video,” express a third.

What do you think of the video?

