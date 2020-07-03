Sections
If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day

While the note itself is adorable, what makes the tweet even more delightful is that it details how Josie did in fact visit the Airbnb.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:29 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Josie did in fact visit the Airbnb. (Twitter/@raycont_)

Twitter user @raycont_ shared a tweet which details how an Airbnb they were staying at, left a little note about the neighbourhood dog Josie. The note mentions how Josie is well looked after by her owners and loves to pop over for a visit. It adds that she’s friendly and super gentle doggo and should she visit, they’ve left a few treats that can be given to her.

While the note itself is adorable, what makes the tweet even more delightful is that it details how Josie did in fact visit the Airbnb.

“The Airbnb we’re staying at left a note about the neighborhood dog and look who pulled up today,” says the tweet. There are also pictures of Josie and she looks adorable. 



Shared on June 30, this tweet has collected over 2.7 lakh likes and more than 33,000 retweets - and still counting. Of course people haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to this tale about Josie.



“Ok not to be dramatic but I would die for Josie,” posted a Twitter user. “This is the best Airbnb ever. If you put in the property description ‘friendly neighborhood dog will come visit during your stay’ there is a 100% chance I’m booking,” shared another. 

“That 3rd picture she’s like ‘Oh heeeeeey, they mentioned me; you got treats?’” joked a third. “Need the location just for the experience,” shared a fourth.

Some shared similar experiences they’ve had: 

Well, Josie and all these other doggies have definitely got us beaming from ear to ear. What about you?

