If you love showing affection then this dog video will speak to your soul. Watch

Who do you relate to more in this video, the doggo or the kiddo?

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:45 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There is something for everyone to relate to in this dog video. (Twitter/@cIutchs)

Are you someone who loves showering their loved ones with hugs and kisses? Or are you the opposite who wishes those closest to them would stop touching them so much? Whichever side of preference you may fall on, there is something for everyone to relate to in this dog video.

Originally shared on Twitter in 2019, this almost 20-second-long clip has recently resurfaced on the micro-blogging application.

The recording shows a little boy flooding his pet pooch with endless hugs and kisses. What makes the whole interaction even funnier to watch is the canine’s reaction. Though it doesn’t do anything to get the tiny hooman off, its expression is worth a thousand words. Watch the video below to understand what we mean.



The clip has more than 10.1 million views. Additionally, the tweet captioned, “my dog: does absolutely nothing me:” has over 1 lakh likes.



Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “That dog is ready for school to open up”. To which another responded with, “He is over it”.

Many on the thread tagged their lovers or friends who could relate to the kid. These people were not one bit embarrassed about their love for some warm cuddles and firm kisses.

What are your thoughts on the clip? Do you relate more to the doggo or the kiddo? Additionally, will you be sending this video to a loved one with a simple “haha us”?

