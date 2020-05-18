If you’re a self-proclaimed couch potato, here is some art for you

Some of us have a knack for vegetating out. We may love to sit in front of the television or just hang-out with a book in hand. Either which way, we are all about activities that require limited movement, allow us to stay indoors, and preferably lay horizontal. Well, if you enjoy doing all the things mentioned above simultaneously, we want to congratulate you on being a couch potato. We believe being a couch potato is a skill. We also believe that this fiancé who just carved a couch out of an actual potato is producing highbrow art for all of us vegetating champs out there.

This picture was posted by a Twitter user called Michael Barroson on May 16. The image was shared with a caption that read, “My fiancé just asked me to come into the kitchen to see what they made. ‘It’s a couch potato.’”

It is really the most couch looking potato we’ve ever seen. Check it out for yourself.

Since being shared on the microblogging application, the tweet has garnered over 62,200 retweets and over 3 lakh well-deserving likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the post. One person said, “If you weren’t already marrying them, I would encourage you to marry them”. Honestly, somebody with this level of artistry and creativity deserves a ring.

“Surprise them with a potato made of couch,” wrote another Twitter user.

The original poster also expressed how they loved the attention to detail their partner put in the artwork. They stated, “Really enjoying the addition of throw pillows”.

Yet the craftsmanship didn’t just stop there. The fiancé made another food-related carving which may leave you giggling.

What are your thoughts on this quirky couple and all that they’re creating with the produce in their house?

