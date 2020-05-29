Sections
If you’re feeling low, watch these wholesome videos

Here are some of the most wholesome clips from TikTok that may help you feel perky yourself or make a loved one smile.

Updated: May 29, 2020 08:38 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The wholesome meme trend is the ideal chicken soup for your soul. (TikTok/@justaiming)

We all need little pick-me-ups once in a while. These smile-inducing gestures can come in many forms. A hug, a few kind words, or even sweet treats are likely to do the trick. However, with a lot of the world still in lockdown, it may be hard to express affection for your loved ones through those common gestures.

So, here are some of the most wholesome clips from TikTok that can help you convey your emotions to those currently a little far away from you. Watch them to feel perky yourself or send them to a loved one to make them smile.

As Bruno Mars said, “’Cause you are perfect, just the way you are”.

@justaiming

Tag someone who needs to hear this 🥰 ##wholesomememes ##justaimers ##foryou

♬ Othaiyadi Pathayila - Anirudh Ravichander



Let your boo know you will always like them, unkempt eyebrows or not.



@deerdost

Send this bideo to your crush for 6 years of good luck ❤️ ##deerdost ##wholesomememes ##wholesome

♬ original sound - arshadshareef4

Yes, we’re getting a sugar rush too.

@wintaebear

look at this beautiful person reading this caption.. aaah why you sooo cutee!!😩💕✨ ##wholesomememes ##memes ##wholesome ##fyp ##foryou

♬ Play Date - Melanie Martinez

Sadness has got nothing on a plate of momos.

@justaiming

ahhh comfort food 🥰😋 ##wholesomememes ##foryou ##justaimers

♬ original sound - biblegrrl

Oh, nothing to see here. Just some groovy words of affirmation.

@ssudeepsahir

##wholesomememes

♬ Dissolve - Absofacto

Everyone needs this cool looking doggo to boop their nose with that enthusiasm.

@kairathehusky123

##wholesomememes ##gharbaithoindia ##stayhome

♬ Crank That (Soulja Boy) - Soulja Boy Tell’em

Personal fan-club: Population size, one. Resident, mom.

@justaiming

when you didn’t get the main role but your mom is proud of you anyway 🥺 ##wholesomememes ##justaimers ##foryou ##mother ##relatable ##love

♬ Masakali 2.0 - 2 - Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon, Mohit Chauhan

What are your thoughts on these recordings? We hope they made you smile and got you feeling all types of keen about sending them over to your loved ones. After all, a little chuckle can take one’s well-being a long way. Plus, appreciative comments and comforting words may be an easy vehicle to get on to complete any ‘aww’fully great journey.

