If you’re feeling low, watch these wholesome videos

The wholesome meme trend is the ideal chicken soup for your soul. (TikTok/@justaiming)

We all need little pick-me-ups once in a while. These smile-inducing gestures can come in many forms. A hug, a few kind words, or even sweet treats are likely to do the trick. However, with a lot of the world still in lockdown, it may be hard to express affection for your loved ones through those common gestures.

So, here are some of the most wholesome clips from TikTok that can help you convey your emotions to those currently a little far away from you. Watch them to feel perky yourself or send them to a loved one to make them smile.

As Bruno Mars said, “’Cause you are perfect, just the way you are”.

Let your boo know you will always like them, unkempt eyebrows or not.

Yes, we’re getting a sugar rush too.

Sadness has got nothing on a plate of momos.

Oh, nothing to see here. Just some groovy words of affirmation.

Everyone needs this cool looking doggo to boop their nose with that enthusiasm.

Personal fan-club: Population size, one. Resident, mom.

What are your thoughts on these recordings? We hope they made you smile and got you feeling all types of keen about sending them over to your loved ones. After all, a little chuckle can take one’s well-being a long way. Plus, appreciative comments and comforting words may be an easy vehicle to get on to complete any ‘aww’fully great journey.

