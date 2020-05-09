If you’re the lazy friend in your group, this cat video will speak to your soul. Watch

Sections
Updated: May 09, 2020 10:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat sitting atop a wicker stool. (TikTok/@thesnobcats)

We all have that one friend, who is oh-so-loveable but oh-so-lazy. Forget work and workout commitments, they sometimes even flake on hang-out plans. If you can’t think of a person like that, we regret to inform you that you may be the lazy friend in your group. Well, worry not! Here is a cat video that should speak to your soul if you’re that lazy friend. If not, here is your opportunity to forward it to another with a simple ‘haha you’ for some cheeky banter.

Shared on TikTok profile ‘The Snob Cats’ on May 7, the video is captioned, “Tag a lazy friend”.

The recording starts with a feline sitting atop a wicker stool. The kitty’s hoomans have edited a voice-over from Bollywood actor Anupam Kher onto the feline’s actions which makes the simple task of lying on the stool all the more hilarious.

Wondering what this dialogue is? Watch the video to find out for yourself.



@thesnobcats

Tag a lazy friend 😹 ##cat ##thesnobcats ##lazy ##cute ##staypositive ##otheri

♬ original sound - Anupam Kher

This funny video already has almost 4,500 likes and nearly 50 comments on the video-sharing application. Here is how TikTok user’s reacted to the sleepy kitty. One person said, “Me and all my friends are lazy”. While another wrote, “Wahh kya soch hai”. Which roughly translates to, “Wow, what a thought,” referring to Anupam Kher’s dialogue.

The comment section was additionally filled with many appreciative emojis.

What are your thoughts on this kitty?

