If you think you have swag this doggles wearing doggo is here to prove you wrong

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The woman is seen wearing a mask and sunglasses while the doggo sports a super cool looking doggles. (Twitter/@robferdman)

The Internet never disappoints when it comes to cute, funny or silly doggo videos and photos. And this time it has gifted netizens with the coolest photo of the day. Though it’s obvious that no hooman can match the cool quotient of a doggo, this photo of a woman and her dog just adds a brownie point to the case.

Posted on Twitter by Roberto Ferdman, the picture shows Ferdman’s mother and her dog at the vet’s office. The woman is seen wearing a mask and sunglasses while the doggo sports a super cool looking doggles. The amount of swag oozing from this photo has made the picture a hit on the micro-blogging site.

“My mom took the dog to the vet and sent me this absolute banger of a pic,” reads the caption.

Here’s the picture:



The posted has garnered almost 9,000 likes since being shared on July 2. Netizens poured in photos of their pets looking dapper in doggy sunglasses and this is one comments section you don’t want to miss.

The art of making doggos look cool has prevailed since a long time. At least this picture says so

Because why should dogs have all the fun!

Maybe the idea was from a cartoon? Or vice versa

Here’s how others reacted:

“Your mom may be the coolest person on the planet,” writes a Twitter user. “This pic should be made into a badass pro-mask poster,” comments another. “When can I buy their album?” enquires a third. And we were also convinced that the image will perfectly serve as the cover art of an album. “They both look ready to break the record time for fastest trans-Atlantic flight,” writes a fourth.

What was your first thought after looking at this cool duo?

