Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Illegally possessed baby alligator found in New Hampshire home, seized

Illegally possessed baby alligator found in New Hampshire home, seized

NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Facebook shared a post about the incident.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:44 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shared on Facebook shows an officer holding the alligator in his hands. (Facebook/NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief )

Authorities in New Hampshire, US, recently made a bizarre discovery during a search at a woman’s home - two illegally possessed animals. In a post shared on Facebook, officials shared about the incident. Among the animals found was a small American Alligator.

NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Facebook shared a post about the discovery.

“Recently Conservation Officers in District three executed a search warrant in Claremont for illegally possessed wildlife. The female occupant of the residence was subsequently charged with illegal possession of an American Alligator and an Opossum,” says the post.

One of the images shared in the post shows an officer holding the alligator in his hands.



“The seized wildlife was turned over to licensed facilities experienced and capable of caring for these species,” the post mentions further.

The post, since being shared on November 15, has collected over 800 reactions and several comments.

“WTH is wrong with people… thank you officers for doing what you do. I have the utmost respect for all of you,” wrote a Facebook user. “Don’t people understand that this endangers the animal. Thanks for all you do,” commented another.

This Facebook user shared about the dangers of keeping such animals at home. “Thank you so much to fish and game for taking these animals. It is not a great situation for wildlife to be housed in cages in someone’s apartment. Someone could get injured,” they wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Nov 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Nov 17, 2020 01:06 IST
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Nov 17, 2020 01:29 IST

latest news

Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Nov 17, 2020 05:22 IST
Conduct targeted Covid-19 testing at large gatherings: Centre
Nov 17, 2020 03:15 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech begins Phase 3 trials of Covaxin in India
Nov 17, 2020 02:58 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.