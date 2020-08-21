Sections
Image of dog-shaped tablet bottle sends Twitter on a trip down memory lane

“I used to love those tablets and this dog bottle,” the user tweeted while sharing the image.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bottle of calcium tablets. (Twitter/@realshailimore)

Have you ever come across such posts on social media which hit you hard with a wave of nostalgia? This image of an old bottle of calcium tablets may just make you feel the same.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @realshailimore shared the image a day ago on August 20. In the tweet, she asked people if they ever had Calcium Sandoz tablets in their childhood. “I used to love those tablets and this dog bottle,” she added. If the post makes you go, “I loved them too”, then you’re not alone as several tweeple expressed the same emotion. However, before knowing what they said, take a look at original tweet:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 2,300 likes and counting. It has also amassed close to 200 retweets. People couldn’t hold back while sharing their responses to the tweet.

“Bahut… big freak those days… not for tablets. But for these bottles,” expressed a Twitter user. To which the original poster replied, “Bottles ke sab fan.”



“I made wax candle in this bottle once… kya mast shape aaye tha,” reminisced another. “Hated the tablets loved the bottle though,” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did the picture send you on a trip down memory lane too?

Also Read | Images of old bottles of Dalda and Colgate tooth powder may send you down memory lane

