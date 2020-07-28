Sections
Home / It's Viral / Images of first moments of sunrise from space station will make you gasp in wonder

Images of first moments of sunrise from space station will make you gasp in wonder

Bob Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), tweeted the images.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image of sunrise captured from the International Space Station. (Twitter/Bob Behnken)

The images taken from space are often met with appreciative words like “amazing,” “beautiful,” or “gorgeous.” This recent images of sunrise from outside this world may make you want to use those adjectives and more. Shared on Twitter, to say that the images are spectacular is an understatement.

Bob Behnken, an astronaut who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), tweeted the images with a simple caption. It reads, “First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station.”

Chances are that the images may make you say “wow” multiple times.



Since being shared, the tweet has gathered over 52,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 8,500 retweets. The tweet’s comments section was flooded with all sorts of comments. From admiring the beauty to asking questions, people shared different reactions.



“What is nicer to see, sunrise or sunset?” questioned a Twitter user. “Looks almost exactly like the moment of conception,” expressed another. “This looks so different!” exclaimed a third. “Bob, I think you should stay up there for a very long time and send us amazing picture like these. You are truly a gifted photographer on top of everything else you do up there. We appreciate you,” tweeted a fourth.

A few also took help of GIFs to express themselves. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “I can’t find words to describe how I feel about these pictures... so... I’ll let Jake do it for me....” and shared:

Here’s what others tweeted:

“… and I think to myself … what a wonderful world,” an Individual shared lines from the famous song What a Wonderful World to showcase their reaction.

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results immediately after declaration
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
Only statutory dues can be deducted from accident claims: HC
Jul 28, 2020 11:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.