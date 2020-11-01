Images of rare Blue Moon visible from everywhere after 76 years flood Twitter

October 31 is the night the sky is graced with a rare Blue Moon. Something extra special about this moon is that it is lit up the sky on the spooky night of Halloween.

Every month has one full moon. However, after nearly every three years, when the lunar cycle and the calendar year don’t sync perfectly, two full moons appear in one month. The second one is called a Blue Moon. That is what people saw the night of Halloween. However, that is not the only thing which makes it so unusual.

Generally, the Blue Moon is visible from some parts of the world and not all. This year, however, people across all time zones could see it. What’s even more impressive is that this occurrence of seeing the moon from everywhere is took place after almost 76 years. Last time it took place in 1944.

Expectedly, people have now taken to social media – especially Twitter – to share images of this incredible occurrence with the world.

“Happy Halloween! A full Moon is always a treat, but this one is a trickster. As the second full Moon in a month, we call it a ‘Blue Moon,’ even though it doesn’t actually appear blue,” NASA wrote and shared a GIF of ‘Earth’s protective BFF.’

“I took some photos of Halloween’s Blue Hunter’s Moon,” wrote a Twitter user and shared these images:

“Ever heard the phrase “once in a blue moon”? It’s when we see two full moons in a calendar month! Tonight’s Hunter’s Moon, the smallest full moon of 2020, will be visible in the sky along with Mars! A rare event, the next Halloween Blue Moon won’t occur until 2039,” shared National Weather Service Boise along with a beautiful image:

Here are some shares from the micor-blogging application:

Have you seen the moon gracing the night sky?