Images of ‘urban forest’ in Odisha will soothe your soul. Seen them yet?

The image was shared by Forest and Environment Department of Odisha. (Twitter/@ForestDeptt)

A post shared on the official Twitter handle of the Forest and Environment Department of Odisha, has evoked a sense of happiness in many. The post, complete with three images of an ‘urban forest’, may soothe your soul too.

“Place for the wondering souls. Right in the heart of Bhubaneswar city - Jayadev Vatica can soothe you down. Department is creating urban forests across the state to provide recreational opportunities to the urbanites,” they wrote.

The images indeed are such which will leave you with a smile. The first image shows an artificial waterfall surrounded by greenery. The second image shows ducks in a water body. As for the third image, it shows a beautiful garden area.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 200 likes and some appreciative comments from people. Film director Nila Madhab Panda, shared a praiseful comment on the post. He wrote that it’s a wonderful initiative and tweeted:

“Thanks for making the parks green and beautiful. There is lot of perceptible improvement in the beautification and maintenance of parks in the capital despite vagaries of nature. Keep it up,” expressed another user of the micro-blogging site.

Here’s how others reacted:

