‘Immunity Sandesh’ gets Twitter all excited. Would you give it a try?

People have taken to Twitter to share details and their reactions about this dish. (Twitter/@stayingwired)

Remember the ‘corona sandesh’ that went viral after pictures of the sweet dish at a Kolkata shop made it all over social media? Well, there’s another sweet treat that’s going viral and this one too is generating a lot of chatter online. This sweet dish is also from Kolkata and is a kind of sandesh, called ‘Immunity Sandesh’.

“Kolkata got its first Immunity Sandesh. Made out of 15 herbs, no sugar, pure chena! Just gulp a few and get rock solid immunity to fight against Covid19. Makers: Balaram Mullick, Kolkata!” says a post shared on Twitter. Several others such as this post have also flooded Twitter.

A post on Instagram by the dessert makers explains how the sweet treat is “crafted with a careful blend of nature’s gifts such as tulsi, turmeric, jastimadhu, bayleaf, saffron and sweetened with Himalayan honey.” They go on to say that the sandesh will help boost one’s immunity, hence the name.

The post has since inspired many to share their reactions to this dish all over Twitter.

We don’t know whether this sandesh will give you immunity, but a sweet is sweet, so it probably will give your taste-buds a surprise treat of satisfaction.

What do you think of this hat-ke sweet dish? Would you like a bite of this?

