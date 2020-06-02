Sections
In this week’s serving of soup for the soul: Man cooks wife breakfast for dinner. Watch

Watching this TikTok may make you crave breakfast for dinner or a sweet partner who cooks for you, or both.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite” the clip has ben captioned. (TikTok/@jessicaenslow)

When it comes to true romance, even though grand gestures are appreciated, it is the little everyday things that add value to a person’s life. This video of a husband cooking his wife breakfast for dinner when she is tired and hungry is further proof of this notion.

This clip was shared on TikTok on May 22. Shared from Jessica Enslow’s account, the post has been captioned, “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite”.

The recording, being filmed by Jessica, shows her husband standing by the kitchen counter making some waffles. “My husband has worked all day,” reads the text on the screen. “He just finished making himself dinner,” appears written in the next shot whilst the husband is seen serving his wife the cooked waffles with some maple syrup.

The film continues on like this for a few more sweet moments. After that, a text bubble proclaiming, “After 11 years of marriage he still makes me feel like a princess with a fairytale ending,” comes up. Now if that doesn’t make you swoon, we don’t know what will.



Since being shared on the video-sharing application, the clip has been watched more than 1 million times. Additionally, the post has over 1 lakh likes.

@jessicaenslow

Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite ❤️ ##husbandgoals ##lovestory ##marriage ##realityripple ##happymarriedlife ##lovemyhusband ##blessed

♬ death bed (coffee for your head) - Powfu

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “You are so lucky”. While another individual wrote, “So sweet”.

“I hope to find a partner like that. Teamwork makes the dream work,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome couple?

