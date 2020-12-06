Incredible images of the universe by NASA will stun you

There is something astounding about the different pictures shared by NASA that capture the world outside our Earth. They often seem unbelievable and at the same times, possess the power to leave you feeling completely stunned. Case in point, these images of outer space which were shared on the official Instagram profile of NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory. From matter swirling around a blackhole to a star illuminating nebula, this profile is a treasure trove of pictures that may leave you speechless.

Let’s start with the images which show a star known as T Tauri illuminating the variable nebula NGC 1555. In the post, the organisation also explained that a variable nebula is a “reflection nebula that fluctuates in brightness due to changes in the star whose light it reflects.” They also added that it is located about 400 light-years from Earth.

Next in the bouquet of striking images of outer space are these pictures which show a “rapidly rotating neutron star.” In the caption, they also explained about the celestial object in detail.

There is only one word that you’ll be inclined to say repeatedly after seeing this image of the Orion Nebula – “Wow.” Don’t just take out words for it, check it out yourself:

“Powerful jets are emanating from the supermassive black hole at the center of galaxy Cygnus A, blasting roughly 250,000 light years in each direction,” this is what a portion of the next post by the organisation reads. Wondering what it shows? Check for yourself:

Which of these images do you like the most? Or do you love them all?