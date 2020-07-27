Sections
Home / It's Viral / Incredible video captures lioness roaring at lion, leaves people amazed

Incredible video captures lioness roaring at lion, leaves people amazed

Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the clip has piqued people’s attention after being shared on a Twitter profile named Wild India.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the video shows a lioness and a lion fighting with each other . (Twitter/@WildIndia)

Videos of wild animals interacting with each other in their natural habitat make for incredible watches. The Internet is treasure trove of such clips and this one is among them. This fascinating footage captured at Gir National Park in Gujarat is making netizens gasp in wonder. The video shows a lioness and a lion fighting with each other as tourists in jeeps watch from afar.

Shot by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara, the clip has piqued people’s attention after being shared on a Twitter profile named Wild India.

The 22-second-long clip opens with a mighty roar from the lioness as the lion looks on. The altercation goes on and at one point, the lioness also strikes the lion with its paw. The roars of the lions will leave you with goosebumps.

“The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara,” reads the caption and it’s indeed a sight to behold.



Posted on July 26, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views and more than 9,800 likes. People were amazed to see this marvelous glimpse of nature.

Here’s how tweeple reacted: 

Earlier this year in January, a video of two tigers battling it out made its way onto Twitter and left people stunned.

What are your thoughts about this amazing clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Daredevil actor Peter Shinkoda accuses Marvel boss of racism
Jul 27, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Rohit Sharma can have a similar impact like Virender Sehwag’
Jul 27, 2020 18:08 IST
VHP to transport soil, water from holy places in Bengal for Ram temple event
Jul 27, 2020 18:07 IST
Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France
Jul 27, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.