Anand Mahindra tweets video he sees to get his ‘josh up’ before Independence Day

Ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video which he said he watches before the day to get his “josh high.” Now the video has stuck a chord with the netizens and chances are it’ll fill you up with patriotic fervour too. The clip shows a kid singing the national anthem with gusto.

“I saw this first a year or more ago. I’ve stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day,” Mahindra tweeted. “It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time,” he further added.

In another post, Mahindra also asked tweeple if anyone knows the family of the kid and wondered if he could “get him to sing an updated version.”

The video shows the tiny tot singing Jana Gana Mana at the top of his voice. While he does mess up the words, his spirit is unbeatable.

Though old, the video has again grabbed the limelight after being shared by Mahindra. Take a look at the clip to know why:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has quickly grabbed people’s attention and it’s clear from close to 3.1 lakh views the clip has received till now. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Sir completely agree with your sentiment. Loved it the first time I saw. Absolutely loved it now. The passion with which the kid renders just hits me to contribute too, in whatever way, to a better India. Just be positive and do my bit. Happy Independence Day sir,” expressed a Twitter user.

