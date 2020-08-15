Sections
Independence Day 2020: Chalk to coffee, artists create special artworks using unusual materials

One of the artists painted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in 2,020 square feet area.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows artist Balraj Singh. (Twitter/ANI)

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day this year. In 1947, our nation got independence from the British Rule. From sharing quotes to praising the bravehearts whose sacrifices helped us get freedom, social media is buzzing with all sorts of posts celebrating this special day. Amid this, tweets about two different artists, shared by the news agency ANI, have now intrigued people. These artists used some unusual things to create mesmerising artworks as a tribute.

Shiva Raman, an artist hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu attempted to enter the Guinness World Records with his painting. He painted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in a 2,020 square feet area using coffee. Take a look at his beautiful creation:

The other artist Balraj Singh is an expert in creating miniature artworks. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab he selected chalk as his preferred material. For this Independence Day, he created an amazing model using pieces of chalks.

“It took me around two days to make this artwork,” Singh told ANI.



Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of compliments from people. Tweeple couldn’t contain their excitement while commenting on the creativity of the artists.

“Lovely,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the artworks?

