Google India shares a rendition of the national anthem, celebrates nation's diversity

Google India shares a rendition of the national anthem, celebrates nation’s diversity

Independence Day 2020: Google India and Virtual Bharat partnered to create this video shared with the hashtag #SoundsOfIndia.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:56 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Independence Day 2020: The image shows a still from Google India and Virtual Bharat’s Jana Gana Mana video. (Twitter/@GoogleIndia)

Today, August 15, marks the 74th celebration of India’s independence from the British rule. People, across the nation, have come up with creative ways to show their appreciation for this day. Now, Google India, along with Virtual Bharat, has joined the celebration with something special – a mesmerising rendition of the national anthem.

Posted on both Google India and Virtual Bharat’s official Twitter accounts, the clip is just a little over 90 seconds long. Google India shared the recording with the caption, “The entire nation sang together and the result was a unique re-creation of the national anthem. This #IndependenceDay, sing along with the nation from your home, and let your voices join in the celebration. #SoundsOfIndia”.

The video celebrates the diversity of India by showing individuals from all over the nation singing bits of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Check out the unique recording below which may give you goosebumps:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love. The clip has over 17,000 views. The tweet, itself, has accumulated over 1,100 likes and many appreciative comments.



Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Happy independence day”. Another individual wrote, “Proud to be Indian! Jai Hind”.

“Bharat Mata ki Jai,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Chalk to coffee, artists create special artworks using unusual materials

