Independence Day 2020: Here's how Twitter is celebrating India's 74 years of Independence

Independence Day 2020: From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are sharing all sorts of posts.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Independence Day 2020: This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour. (Twitter/@All India Radio News)

Independence Day, in India, is celebrated on August 15 each year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the country’s independence from the British Rule. This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour and to show their love for the nation, especially this year, there are many who are now taking to Twitter to flood the social media platform with Independence Day related posts.

From expressing their love for the country to sharing patriotic quotes, people are tweeting all sorts of comments. There are also those who’re sharing about those bravehearts whose sacrifices helped India gain its freedom.

A Twitter user wrote, “The goosebumps we get on seeing our Triranga standing tall & shining, something that can’t be described in words! Remembering all the freedom fighters & our Forces for their contribution towards the Nation,” and shared this image:



Here’s another expressing the same notion with this tweet:



This user of the micro-blogging site, on this Independence Day, paid tribute to the corona warriors fighting on the frontline against the pandemic. They shared:

“Independence day for a school kid summed up in these pictures,” with this caption here’s what an individual shared:

Take a look at how others reacted:

What is your Independence Day 2020 tweet?

