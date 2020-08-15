Sections
Independence Day 2020: Here's what police departments are sharing on the special day

Independence Day 2020: Here’s what police departments are sharing on the special day

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Independence Day 2020: Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share this image. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Independence Day is the day when India got its freedom from the British rule. Patriotic spirit is high among people across the nation and a good amount of it is spilling onto social media in the form of various posts. People are sharing different posts to show their love for the country. It also includes the various police departments across the nation.

Every now and then, the police departments take to different social media platforms, mainly Twitter and Instagram, to share different advisory posts to raise awareness among people. Today they’ve shared posts to show their respect towards their motherland.

Here’s what Nagpur City Police shared on this special day:



As for Pune Rural Police, they took to Twitter to share this post:



Balrampur Police shared some images to give people a glimpse of their Independence Day celebration:

Mumbai Police shared a beautiful picture along with a heartening post:

“Come rain, shine, or pandemic, united we stand - 6ft apart,” with this caption, Bengaluru Police took to Instagram to share this post:

People had a lot to say about the posts, and they shared the same while replying. There were some who just wished Happy Independence Day to others.

“Happy Independence Day. May it brings a new beginning and brings an end to the pandemic” wrote a Twitter user. “Jai hind,” commented other.

