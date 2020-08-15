Independence Day 2020: Indian Army shares tweet to commemorate this special day

Sections
Independence Day 2020: The official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video to mark the day.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:25 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Independence Day 2020: The video has prompted people to share various comments. (Twitter/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. This day commemorates India’s independence from the British rule. A proud day for Indians all over the world, social media is flooded with posts and messages to mark this special day. Among various posts, this one by the Indian Army stands out.

The official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video to mark Independence Day. “#IndianArmy remains steadfast in its service of the #Nation. Jai Hind Ki Sena,” says the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #NationFirst, #IndiaIndependenceDay, #SaluteTheSoldier have also been used in the tweet.

The video highlights how the Indian Army overcomes extremely tough situations and challenges to protect its motherland. Take a look at the tweet shared:



A similar video was also shared on the official account of the Chinar Corps, Indian Army.



Both videos have collected thousands of likes and reactions of pride and gratitude from people on the micro-blogging platform. Many also wrote Happy Independence Day to wish others.

What do you think about these videos?

