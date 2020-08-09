Sections
Home / It's Viral / Indian Air Force tweets video of ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team, it’s amazing. Seen the clip yet?

Indian Air Force tweets video of ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team, it’s amazing. Seen the clip yet?

Chances are the skydiving video of the Indian Air Force will leave you in awe.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:48 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a member of the ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team. (Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

A video shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian Air Force showing the ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team is something you definitely cannot miss. Chances are the video will leave you in awe.

“They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver! Meet the Indian Air Force’s awesome ‘Akashganga’ Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds,” reads the caption.

Check out the amazing video:



Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 29,600 views and tons of congratulatory comments from netizens. While some lauded the courage of the officers, others wrote that the video is wonderful.



“Hats off to you guys. Proud of Indian Air force,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent performance of our Air Warriors. Jai Hind,” praised another. “Excellent. Heartiest Congratulations to you all for such wonderful daredevil act of skydiving,” commented a third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Oli lights up Ayodhya row again, says Lord Ram was born in Nepal
Aug 09, 2020 16:15 IST
Air India Express pilot Captain Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains reach Mumbai
Aug 09, 2020 16:09 IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes to share with your family and friends
Aug 09, 2020 16:07 IST
Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon. Watch
Aug 09, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.