Indian girl roller skates blindfolded, bags world record title. Watch

Ojal Sunil Nalavadi roller skated 400 meters. Can you guess the time it took for her to complete the distance?

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Ojal Sunil Nalavadi roller skating blindfolded. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

The content Guinness World Records shares on their social media handles usually leaves netizens impressed and entertained, often all at once. This post by them, which shows an Indian girl named Ojal Sunil Nalavadi, is no different. Watching Nalavadi set the record for the fastest female skater to cover 400 meters whilst blindfolded may leave you astonished.

Posted on the Guinness World Records’ official Instagram account, this recording was shared on October 28. The caption shared alongside the video describes what it shows. “Fastest 400 m on roller skates blindfolded (female)” it reads.

The text further goes on to share a fascinating fact about this record, which makes Nalavadi’s feat all the more impressive. It states that it took Nalavadi 51.25 seconds to set the record.

Now, isn’t that impressive? Check out the clip and get ready to gasp and say “wow” multiple times as you watch this recording:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, the clip has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The video currently has almost 28,300 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. “Respect,” said one person.

Another individual wrote, “Awesome”. “Well done congrats,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Impressive”. Another Instagram user stated, “Congratulations”. “Jai hind,” declared an individual.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you in awe too?

