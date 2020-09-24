Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records takes to their official Instagram account to share videos of people creating records which usually leave netizens intrigued or amazed or all at the same time. Now they’re back with a video of an unusual, yet absolutely entertaining, record. It’s the record created by an Indian man named Zorawar Singh who performed most skips while wearing roller skates and that too in 30 seconds.

The video details him creating the record. The caption of the post explains that he made 147 jumps to bag the title.

“Zorawar was initially a discus thrower in high school, but after a horrible injury which forced him to give it up he took up skipping to regain his fitness. He then went on to compete in the jump rope world championships and decided then he would go and become a Guinness World Records title holder to be the best in his field,” the post further describes.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared about 14 hours ago, the video has amassed close to 62,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 5,200 likes. From expressing their wonder to praising Singh, people shared various posts:

“I can’t even stand on one leg,” wrote an Instagram user. “Respect,” said another. “He makes it look so easy! Great job!” expressed a third.

