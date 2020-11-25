Sections
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit and Te Reo Māori. Video is now viral

33-year-old Dr Gaurav Sharma hails from Himachal Pradesh in India and now he’s elected as MP for Hamilton West, New Zealand.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A video from the oath-taking ceremony at New Zealand Parliament has become a rage among netizens and it may win you over too. It features Indian-origin doctor Gaurav Sharma, a newly elected Member of Parliament, taking his oath in two languages - Te Reo Māori and Sanskrit. While the former is an indigenous language of New Zealand, the latter is of India.

The video was shared on the MP’s Facebook page. “Today I took my Affirmation of Allegiance to the Crown in Te Reo Māori, to acknowledge tangata whenua, and in Sanskrit, to acknowledge my Indian heritage. I have tried to learn Te Reo in the past through Unitec and learnt Sanskrit when I was in primary and middle school in India,” Sharma wrote.

He further added that Sanskrit is a language which is nearly 3,500 years old. Not just that, several contemporary Indian languages have originated from this language too.

“I have been told today that I am only the second person ever to take Oath/Affirmation in Sanskrit outside of India. I am deeply honoured to be part of the 53rd New Zealand Parliament and look forward to serving fellow Hamiltonians as well as New Zealand over the next three years,” with these words he concluded the post.



Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 4,000 views. People couldn’t stop praising the MP’s gesture. They expressed the same while commenting on the video.

“Good job in taking the oath in Te Reo and Sanskrit,” wrote a Facebook user. “You took oath in Sanskrit, as Indians we are proud of you,” expressed another. “Dr Sharma. Well done with Te Reo. Thanks for sharing such an important occasion,” praised a third. “So proud of you,” said a fourth.

Sharma, a 33-year-old general practitioner, is New Zealand’s first directly elected Indian-origin lawmaker. He hails from Himachal Pradesh and still maintains a strong connection with his ancestral land.

