Sections
Home / It's Viral / Indian Railways shares images of plotted plants at Tirur station in Kerala. ‘Beautiful,’ say people

Indian Railways shares images of plotted plants at Tirur station in Kerala. ‘Beautiful,’ say people

The images show plants kept in different parts of the station.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows plotted plants in Titur station in Kerala. (Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

A tweet by Indian Railways about the beautification of Tirur station in Kerala has impressed people. Chances are the pictures, shared along with the tweet, will also make you go “wow.”

“Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station,” they shared along with four images of the place.

The images show plants kept in different parts of the station. The greenery all around adds to the beauty of the place. Take a look:



Since being shared on August 17, the post has gathered more than 1,400 likes and several comments from people.



On August 16, the department shared a set of images of another station. “Modern look of Hubballi Railway Station, beautified further by myriad hues of facade lighting,” they tweeted and shared two beautiful images. Take a look:

What do you think of these images shared by Indian Railways?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
Aug 18, 2020 10:53 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Aug 18, 2020 10:56 IST
Slowed by Covid, 100 cities must race to reach clean air targets
Aug 18, 2020 10:44 IST
Prabhas’ next film titled Adipurush, could be an adaptation of Ramayana
Aug 18, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.