Indian Railways shares images of plotted plants at Tirur station in Kerala. ‘Beautiful,’ say people

A tweet by Indian Railways about the beautification of Tirur station in Kerala has impressed people. Chances are the pictures, shared along with the tweet, will also make you go “wow.”

“Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station,” they shared along with four images of the place.

The images show plants kept in different parts of the station. The greenery all around adds to the beauty of the place. Take a look:

Since being shared on August 17, the post has gathered more than 1,400 likes and several comments from people.

On August 16, the department shared a set of images of another station. “Modern look of Hubballi Railway Station, beautified further by myriad hues of facade lighting,” they tweeted and shared two beautiful images. Take a look:

What do you think of these images shared by Indian Railways?