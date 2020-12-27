Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Indian Railways tweets video of Amitabh Bachchan asking this question on KBC

Indian Railways tweets video of Amitabh Bachchan asking this question on KBC

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 14,000 views on Twitter.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows KBC’s host Amitabh Bachchan with contestant Shivam Rajput. (KBC)

If you’re someone who follows Indian Railways on Twitter, then you may be aware of the different content they share. From information on latest railways-related innovations to videos and images of beautiful stations across the country, the posts often leave people fascinated. Their latest share, despite being interesting, is a bit different from what they usually tweet. It’s a scene from the popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Turns out, the video they shared showcases a question related to Indian Railways. On an episode aired on December 23, the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan asked the question to contestant Shivam Rajput for Rs 25 lakh.

Take a look at the video to know more:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 14,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. People had a lot to say about the tweet.

Here’s how they reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Vikas Khanna shares question asked on KBC for netizens. Can you answer it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 83: Vikas throws water on Arshi
by HT Entertainment Desk
Noida: Three cops suspended for unauthorized investigation
by HT Correspondent
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
by HT Correspondent
Jashn-e-Rekhta cancels annual event in light of Covid-19 pandemic
by Etti Bali
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.