Indian Railways tweets video of device that ensures social distancing. Watch

The video shared by Ministry of Railways about social distancing ensuring device has impressed many.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two devices kept on a table. (Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

Social distancing is the new norm in today’s time and there is no way around it. Be it during commutes or at the workplace, it’s extremely essential to maintain proper distance from each other to restrict the spread of the pandemic. In an effort to ease that fight, the Signal and Telecommunications Department of Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway came up with an innovative device. This device ensures and reminds people to maintain proper distance from one another.

Ministry of Railways shared a video on their official Twitter handle which details how the device works and it seems quite impressive. Named ‘Social Distancing Ensuring Device’, it works in a way where an alarm starts beeping if someone comes too close to another person.

Take a look at the video to understand how it works:



Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has collected tons of appreciative comments from people. Also, it has gathered about 25,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also garnered over 1,400 likes and more than 300 retweets.



“Excellent piece of work by railway engineers,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good innovation for safety of all,” expressed another. “Quite innovative,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?

