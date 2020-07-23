Indian rock python enters bathroom of a house in Delhi’s Okhla, rescued

By Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, New Delhi

A five-feet-long Indian rock python entered the bathroom of a house in Delhi’s Okhla area following heavy rains, triggering concern among family members.

The family contacted an NGO, Wildlife SOS, on their emergency helpline number, following which a rescue team took the python to safety.

The snake was found in an exhausted state and is currently under observation, the wildlife NGO said.

In Jhandewalan, a wolf snake entered a temple in here after rainwater flooded its natural habitat. The snake took shelter inside the Pracheen Kal Bhairav Mandir in the area. Shocked to see it curled up in a corner of the temple, the priest reached out to Wildlife SOS which extricated it safely.

Wasim Akram of Wildlife SOS said the rains have led to an increase in snake sightings. When rainwater enters their natural habitat, they look for safe and dry land, and inadvertently enter residential areas, he said.