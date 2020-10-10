Individual takes friend’s phone to set an alarm. What they find is ‘mildly infuriating’ some

Sections
This recording was shared on the subreddit ‘mildly infuriating’.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:12 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the alarm app on an iphone. (Reddit)

There are two types of people in this world. The first type are those who set multiple alarms, five minutes apart from each other, because they know they’ll sleep their way through the alerts. Then, there are those who get annoyed at the constant ringing of the alarms and are finally responsible for waking the latter type up, just so that they don’t hear that sound anymore. This video, which was shared on Reddit, perfectly captures the dichotomy between these two types humorously. You’re sure to relate to either of the two.

This just a little over 30-second-long clip was shared on the subreddit ‘mildly infuriating’ on October 10. “We were cooking pizza, so my friend asked me to set an alarm on his phone and I came across this,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the alarm application screen of a phone. The person who is holding the device scrolls through all the alarms set in it. To say that the results are hilarious, would be an understatement.

Check out the post which has already amassed almost 31,000 upvotes and more than 1,100 comments. The share’s hilarity is the reason that these figures are rising so quickly.



We were cooking pizza, so my friend asked me to set an alarm on his phone and I came across this from r/mildlyinfuriating

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “I’m 32. You never know when you need a nap”. To this, somebody responded, “3:39 pm-5:47 pm was my nap today”.

Another individual wrote, “Turn them on”. Now that would be a malicious prank. “Light sleepers in this thread commenting how this is insane while heavy sleepers looking at this like ‘Yeah, I could see myself doing that’” read one comment on the post.

What are your thoughts on the share? Are you relating to the alarms situation, or does it slightly anger you?

Also Read | This tweet about setting 5 alarms has tweeple saying ‘same’. Do you relate?

