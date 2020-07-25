Sections
Home / It's Viral / Indore cop turns teacher for boy aspiring to be a policeman

Indore cop turns teacher for boy aspiring to be a policeman

For the past one month he has been teaching Raj, English and Maths as the boy belongs to a poor family, the SHO Vinod Dikshit said.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Indore

Vinod Dikshit, a Station House Officer (SHO) from Palasia, Indore teaching the young boy Maths and English. (ANI)

Every day after long hours in official duties Vinod Dikshit, a Station House Officer (SHO) from Palasia, Indore teaches a young boy Maths and English to help the teenager achieve his dream of joining the police force.

“I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can’t afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths,” said Dikshit.

Dikshit befriended the boy, Raj, while patrolling in a notorious neighbourhood during the lockdown. The boy is outspoken and smart.

“During the lockdown period, we use to patrol his notorious neighbourhood. Once he told me that he wants to be a policeman. I told him that he will have to study. He then said that I will study if you’ll teach me,” said Dikshit.



For the past one month he has been teaching Raj, English and Maths as the boy belongs to a poor family, the SHO said.

“This boy belongs to a very poor background and cannot afford any tuitions. His father runs a tiffin centre and his grandfather is a roadside vendor,” he said.

Talking about his newfound teacher, Raj said, “I am very happy that I am being taught by my uncle ji. Every day I take tuition from him. I do my homework every day. I aspire to become a policeman that’s why I am studying.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee says Kangana didn’t support her when she was replaced in Pati Patni
Jul 25, 2020 17:34 IST
‘You will destroy vaccines’: Supply chain to save the world is unprepared
Jul 25, 2020 17:28 IST
UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST
RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.