Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown, video goes viral. What he has to say

ANI took to Twitter to share the incident and the comments from the man and Indore ASP.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a security man making the man do sit ups. (Screengrab)

A man in Indore was made to do sit ups for violating the lockdown and a video of the incident went viral. In a series of tweets, ANI reported that Indore’s security committee personnel stopped the man and made him do “squats” while he was “driving his luxury car Porsche amid lockdown.”

While commenting on the incident, Indore ASP told the news agency that “people who were out unnecessarily were being stopped”.

“Action has been taken as proper mask wasn’t being used by him [the man driving the car],” he further added.

The man identified as Sanskar Daryani told ANI that the incident happened when he was “returning home from company”.



“I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn’t listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes and then asked me to leave,” he added.

Here’s what he told ANI:

Read the tweets shared by ANI:

The incident has prompted several reactions on Twitter. While some said that the security personnel did the right thing, others pointed out that the driver shouldn’t be made fun of.

“Driving luxury vehicles is not an excuse to escape punishment during lockdown. Kudos to the constable who ensured it,” wrote a Twitter user. “He was stopped because he was not covering his mouth, its mandatory in Indore,” expressed another. “That person behaved in a humble manner, let’s not laugh at him,” tweeted a third.

(With inputs from ANI)

