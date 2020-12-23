Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Injured cobra undergoes surgery at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, released into wild later

Injured cobra undergoes surgery at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, released into wild later

The snake was immediately anesthetised & deep wound was closed using unique surgical techniques.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Panchkula Haryana

The image is a screengrab from the video showing the surgery on the injured cobra. (ANI)

A badly injured snake was treated using a surgical technique at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary Hospital at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.

“A badly injured young cobra treated at Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary hospital at National Training center for Dogs in Bhanu, Haryana. The snake was immediately anesthetised & deep wound was closed using unique surgical techniques. The snake was cared for 15 days before being released into the wild,” informed a tweet shared on ITBP official handle on Wednesday.

Yesterday, ITBP officials rescued two wild deer including a Sambar deer which was stranded in the field and the other deer, a fawn was found dehydrated. Both animals were given first aid later were transported and released into the nearby forest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

‘It could be a make-or-break series for someone like Ajinkya Rahane’
by hindustantimes.com
Centre should listen to the voice of people of J-K: Omar Abdullah
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Canada approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine: Health ministry
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Cabinet nod to Rs 59,000 core investment in Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.