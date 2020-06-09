Injured langur sits patiently on hospital steps, gets helped by staff. Watch

If you remember the mama cat that took her sick kitten to a hospital in Turkey, this video of a langur may tug at your heartstrings in a similar way. Sitting in front a hospital, the story of this patient langur getting help from the hospital staff is wining netizens’ hearts.

The clip of the langur waiting patiently in front of a hospital in Dandeli, Karnataka was originally posted on Facebook.The clip resurfaced after being posted by IFS officer Sandeep Tripathi on Twitter. The one minute and twenty seconds long video shows a langur sitting on the steps of Patil hospital. The langur looks injured and can be seen waiting for someone to help it. After some seconds, the video shows some staff of the hospital tending to the injured langur as it sits patiently to get cured.

The clip is yet another heartwarming example of the care humans should display towards sick or injured animals.

“Amazing. An injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care! Praise worthy compassion by staff,” reads the caption.

Check out the touching clip:

Shared on June 9, the clip has already garnered 5,400 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some enquired about the langur’s health, others lauded the compassionate efforts taken by the hospital staff to help the langur.

“Did it make a recovery? This is really cute. How wonderful,” writes a Twitter user. “So heartening to see this! Restores faith in humanity,” comments another. “So wise and cute. Thanks for treating the injured monkey,” says a third.

What do you think of this heart-melting incident?