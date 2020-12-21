Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Injured leopard rescued in Uttarakhand, to be released after recovery

Injured leopard rescued in Uttarakhand, to be released after recovery

The leopard is said to be released in the forest after recovery.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Champawat Uttarakhand

The image shows the injured leopard. (ANI)

A leopard with a leg injury was rescued in the Tanakpur area in Uttarakhand’s Champawat.

Babu Lal SDO Khatim Forest range said, “The leopard has an injury in its leg. It is undergoing treatment at a rescue centre and will be released in forest area after recovery.”

In October this year, a leopard was captured in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand by Forest Department officials.

The wild animal was sent to Almora Zoo.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Real-time observation helpful in Stem cell treatment for vascular diseases
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
SSC CPO answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
What’s in the $900 billion US Covid-19 aid package
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Injured leopard rescued in Uttarakhand, to be released after recovery
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.