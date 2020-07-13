Insect or flower? Oddly beautiful Orchid Mantis leaves netizens baffled. Watch

Sections
While some were amazed by the strange insect, others couldn’t stop praising its beauty.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:05 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Strangely, this flower seems to be moving. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

The Internet is full of videos of strange, mysterious, enigmatic and beautiful creatures and it seems the list remains unending. One such clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is an addition to that treasure trove. It shows an Orchid Mantis, an insect that resembles a flower.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows what looks like a pretty pink flower on top of a leaf. Strangely, this flower seems to be moving. “These are insects known as Orchid Mantis. Seen in Western Ghats of India,” informs the caption by Nanda.

Take a look at the clip to believe this marvel of nature:



Posted few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 6,000 views and almost 1,000 likes. While some were amazed by the strange insect, others couldn’t stop praising its beauty and some posted about nature and its many creations.



“It’s amazing and looks totally like a flower,” comments a Twitter user. “Nature is incredible. This is a visual treat,” says another. “They look like flowers with life,” writes a third.

“If they sat still, one would never know they are insects,” points out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this insect?

