Instagram says Mango the well-groomed cat is deserving of ‘royal treatment’. Watch video to see if you agree

“Meet Mango, a well-groomed lady, deserving of the royal treatment,” Instagram wrote while sharing the video.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat named Mango. (Instagram/@Instagram)

Cats rule the Internet. Period. Be it grumpy, derpy or silly, people love almost every kind of cat videos. So, when Instagram shares a video of a cat and says that they deserve ‘royal treatment’, then you better believe. Still if you have some doubt, you should see the video and there’s a high possibility that you would agree.

The video shared by Instagram shows a cat named Mango. “Meet Mango, a well-groomed lady, deserving of the royal treatment,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The post also has an image along with the clip.The video shows the cat yawning while sitting in a very poised position. The image shows her with a crown emoji on her head.

In a following comment, on the same post, they also mentioned how she is the “Queen of chill.”



Take a look at the post and decide for yourself if you agree:

Since being shared, the video has received more than one lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has additionally gathered tons of comments from people. Most wrote how she indeed looks like a queen. Some, however, related to the video in a different way and wrote that is how they look after a heavy meal.

“Royal Mango,” wrote an Instagram user. “Me, after Thanksgiving,” shared another. “Queen of chonkers,” said a third.

What do you think of the post?

