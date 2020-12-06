International Space Station shares pics of full Moon taken from space. ‘Mesmerising,’ say netizens

One of the images shared in the post by the International Space Station. (Twitter/@Space_Station)

Images taken of different celestial bodies in space can cause many to awe in wonder. These striking pictures of the Moon shared along with a post by the International Space Station on Twitter perfectly illustrate that notion. Chances are you may find yourself saying wow repeatedly after seeing them.

“The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth,” describes the caption of the post. Four breath-taking picture of a full moon can be seen within the post.

Take a look at the images:

Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 26,800 likes and more than 4,000 retweets. While some had several questions regarding the post, others were simply mesmerised by the beauty of the phenomenon.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful post?