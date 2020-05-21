Sections
International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion

May 21 is observed as the International Tea Day to celebrate this wholesome drink and all that it adds to our society.

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Today, May 21, is observed as the International Tea Day. (Twitter/@meme_e_ria)

Many of us may enjoy drinking a sizzling hot cup of tea. Be it because of its soothing fragrance or unique flavour, chai has become a staple beverage for many households. Today, May 21, is observed as the International Tea Day to celebrate this wholesome drink and all that it adds to our society.

Here are some of the funniest tweets from the microblogging application that showcase the importance of chai in people’s daily lives.

No truer words have ever been spoken.



Raise your hand if tea is your comfort drink.



What is your love language? Chai.

Tea, don’t feel bad. There is enough love to go around and enough need for both you and coffee to thrive.

We’re not saying drinking chai will solve all your problems but it will definitely give you more strength to deal with them.

92% water or 92% chai?

How can something be so aesthetically pleasing and tasty all at once?

What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that speak directly to your tea-loving soul? Also, how are you planning on celebrating this day? With an extra cup of chai or maybe drinking a special rendition of the classic beverage? However, you may decide to honour the day just remember ‘tea isn’t only a drink, it is a feeling’.

