International Yoga Day 2020: Kangaroo to bunny, here are some animals doing yoga like complete pros

International Yoga Day 2020: We have collected videos and images of some animals doing yoga with their hoomans.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

We don’t know what kind of pose this bunny is performing but doesn’t it look adorable? (Instagram/@yoga.with.norman)

International Yoga Day, after being observed for the first time on June 21, 2015, has now turned into a global celebration.

Today, several people across the world are celebrating the day and many are also sharing images and videos on social media of themselves doing various asanas. In fact, the Internet is flooded with videos and photos on International Yoga Day 2020.

We also have collected some videos and pics but these have a little twist. These show different yoga poses performed not by humans but adorable animals.

Let’s start with this Twitter post by North Georgia Wildlife Park & Zoo. The post details an opportunity for people to do yoga with … kangaroos. Check out the images, do you think you can ever get a better teacher than these marsupials?



If you’re impressed by the roos, then chances are that these pictures of Norman, the yoga doing bunny, will make you go “aww.” We won’t say anything else, check for yourself why he’s all kind of adorbs:

Here comes another expert from the animal world. We are not saying that seeing this little pug acing a yoga pose will make you question your ability but the possibilityis high:

And, this dog name Bruno is probably the cutest yoga teacher ever. No, we’re not kidding. We bet after seeing the video you’ll want to learn some poses from this adorable one:

As for this feline teacher, we’re not sure what kind of teaching methods the cat is following but seeing its human do yoga so nicely we can say they’re working:

Then there is this stretching turtle! Does this creature remind anyone of Grand Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda series?

From which of these animals would you like to learn yoga?

