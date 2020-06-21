Sections
Mumbai Police shares creative post with a punny twist on International Yoga Day 2020

Taking to Instagram Mumbai Police wrote that they are engaged in doing the “right ‘mudra’ all the time to ensure that the maximum city is up and running.”

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared this image on International Yoga Day 2020. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

International Yoga Day 2020 is being celebrated around the world and if you want to know how all you have to do is visit any of the social media sites. The Internet is flooded with tons of videos and images surrounding this day. Mumbai Police too have shared their post on Yoga Day and much like their other posts it’s absolutely creative.

Taking to Instagram the department wrote that they are engaged in doing the “right ‘mudra’ all the time to ensure that the maximum city is up and running.” They also shared an image which perfectly shows the kind of ‘mudras’ they perform.

The image shows a traffic police with raised hands. The caption on the image reads, “One of the many asanas we practice to keep the city moving.”



The punny and creative post by Mumbai Police quickly piqued people’s attention and it’s clear from over 13,000 likes it has collected in just 3 hours.



“And protecting us like a father,” wrote an Instagram user hinting to the fact that in various parts of the world people are also celebrating Father’s Day on June 21. “So many salutes and love your creativity,” expressed another. “What a way to promote Yoga, awesome,” wrote a third. “Mumbai Police can do all types of Asans and Yogas anywhere and anytime,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s International Yoga Day post?

