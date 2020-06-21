Sections
International Yoga Day 2020: People in Tamil Nadu perform yoga in water, video impresses Twitter

Aqua yoga requires a person to perform the asanas in water.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Rameswaram

The image shows people doing aqua yoga. (Twitter/ANI)

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of ‘Yoga at home, Yoga with family’. Twitter is flooded with images and videos of people performing asanas to celebrate the day. Now, a video of people doing aqua yoga in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu has surfaced online and left many amazed. Aqua yoga, as the name suggests, requires a person to perform the asanas in water.

A video of the event shows how people did the asanas while floating in the water.

“I can do this.... I used to this. The best yoga for me ...just float & float,” wrote a Twitter user. “How did they do this? Amazing,” expressed another. “Yoga in water. Awesome,” tweeted a third.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address earlier today had said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.



Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.

