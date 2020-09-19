Sections
IPL 2020: Cricket lovers eagerly wait for the first match, express their excitement on Twitter

IPL 2020: This year, the tournament is taking place in UAE. It will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:36 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user. (Twitter/@Salehasiddique3)

India is a country that doesn’t just enjoys the game of cricket, but loves it. Hence, it’s no wonder that people are buzzing with excitement and counting hours until Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starts.

This year, the tournament is taking place in the UAE. It will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

There are many who are also taking to social media sites, especially Twitter, to express how eagerly they’re waiting for the tournament. From expressing their happiness to sharing memes, the posts are varied.

In fact, the hashtag #IPL2020 is also trending on Twitter, there are several who are sharing posts using it.



Here are some of the posts which beautifully capture people’s love for the game. There is a possibility that you may relate to some or all of these tweets.

“Festival of cricket is back. Few more hours to go,” excitedly wrote a Twitter user. “I am so excited,” expressed another.

There were also those who shared posts showing their support for their favourite team.

Earlier this year, on August 15, MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket. In IPL, he is leading the team Chennai Super Kings and expectedly, people are all excited to see him play. Some also shared posts expressing the same:

Are you as excited as these tweeple for IPL 2020 to begin?

