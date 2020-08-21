Sections
Home / It's Viral / IPL 2020: Meet Rohit Sharma’s ‘packer in chief’ in this adorable picture

IPL 2020: Meet Rohit Sharma’s ‘packer in chief’ in this adorable picture

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians also shared a picture of Rohit Sharma and his family at the airport.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:35 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Little Samaira hard at work ensuring her daddy, Rohit Sharma, has everything he needs. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

IPL 2020 will kick off on September 19 and will be played in the UAE. Social media is already buzzing with posts showing how players are prepping for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. A picture shared by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shows a glimpse of the travel preparations at his home before his departure and he seemed to have a rather adorable helper assisting him.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rohit Sharma put up a picture of his ‘packer in chief’ getting things ready for the long tour.

“Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE,” posted Sharma, adding , “Thanks, Sammy”. Of course, the picture shared alongside shows none other than little Samaira, his daughter, hard at work ensuring her daddy has everything he needs.



Shared over an hour ago, the post has collected over 5.6 lakh likes and several comments. Many have simply posted heart emojis on the picture to share their reactions to the delightful post.



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians Instagram account also shared a picture of Rohit Sharma and his family at the airport. “All-set for Samaira’s second @iplt20,” says the post which has been shared with yet another picture. This one shows Rohit Sharma along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and little Samaira. The tiny tot can be seen sitting on the luggage trolley.

What do you think of these adorable posts? Are you excited about IPL 2020?

